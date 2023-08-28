Porsche 914 Restomod barely resembles what it is based on

A Porsche 914 costing over R8 million sounds a bit steep but that is because this one has the underpinnings of a modern-day Cayman S and other bespoke inner-workings.

Is it worth it? To someone who appreciates modified classics, perhaps yes. R8 million is nothing to gawk at. It is an entry into almost all high-end performance car manufacturers with offerings in South Africa. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley and the namesake of this 914 Restomod; Porsche. So what makes it so special?

Firstly, the project originally introduced two years ago has done away with the original and lethargic Volkswagen four-cylinder in favour of the Cayman S beating heart. The 3,8-litre flat-six sits within the rear-mounted bonnet of this targa-topped roadster and can deliver almost 3 times more power than the original. Fifteen Eleven Design states it can deliver in the region of 283 kW to 298 kW which is courtesy of reinforced internals, forged pistons and a Life Racing ECU. Even better for prospective buyers is a six-speed manual transmission with a wooden finished knob.

Handling has been upgraded too, with Reiger’s three-way adjustable coil-over shock absorbers, commonly seen on World Rally Cars, seamlessly integrated into the Cayman-based suspension system. Enhanced stopping power is achieved through Porsche Brembo four-piston calipers, cross-drilled and vented discs, and an AP Racing pedal box. Additional features encompass a fly-by-wire throttle, a custom stainless exhaust system, 18-inch Fuchs wheels, and Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires.

Things outside aren’t radically different in terms of silhouette but the details are a rapid departure from the nearly 50-year-old original. The pop-ups have been replaced by projector LED lamps and considering the original air-cooled motor has been replaced by the liquid-cooled Cayman six-cylinder, the design house has adapted the bonnet and front bumper to house a radiator and oil cooler. The removable roof remains a feature, now with a clear panel to infuse the cabin with natural light. To ensure it remains as dynamically engaging as possible, the exterior panels are constructed from lightweight carbon fibre.

Back to the interior, minimalism remains true to its original although bespoke materials such as leather impart the 914 Restomod with a sense of occasion. So too do the Recaro seats to ensure things don’t get too loose when tackling the twists. Fifteen Eleven Design is creating these as custom configurations in both left-hand drive configurations with customer preferences for colour and trim available to yield something special each time.

Coming in at $444 000 (or around R8,2 million), this kind of ‘special’ doesn’t come cheap!

The post Porsche 914 Restomod Barely Resembles What it is Based On appeared first on CAR Magazine.