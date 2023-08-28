South Africa’s biggest dirt bike festival is coming up

South Africa’s biggest Dirt Bike Festival is from September 1 to 3 at Legends Adventure Farm. The event will feature motocross, freestyle, enduro and cross-country racing, and will attract some of the best riders in the country.

The event is organized by the Out of Africa Group and is supported by Motorsport South Africa and FIM. Guy Henley, the event organiser, says that he is expecting a large crowd this year and is excited to showcase the best of South African dirt bike racing.

The event will feature a variety of racing categories, including:

Motocross: This is the most popular form of dirt bike racing and will feature races for all levels of riders, from beginners to professionals.

Freestyle: This is a more acrobatic form of racing where riders perform tricks and jumps.

Enduro: This is a cross-country race that tests riders’ endurance and skill.

Cross-country: This is a race that takes place on a variety of terrain, including hills, mud, and sand.

In addition to the racing, there will also be a number of other activities, including:

Vendors selling dirt bike gear and merchandise

Food and drink stalls

Children’s activities

Live music

The South Africa’s biggest Dirt Bike Festival is a great opportunity for fans of dirt bike racing to see some of the best riders in the country compete. The event is also a great family-friendly event with a variety of activities for all ages.

Source: Cathy Findley PR