Range Rover Velar will arrive with minor updates

The Range Rover Velar was designed to provide a luxurious driving experience, focusing on comfort and refinement for all passengers. This recent update introduces new features to enhance that experience.

Key to this is a suite of advanced technologies that work together to create a serene atmosphere during every journey. These technologies include cutting-edge cabin air purification, noise cancellation, and chassis systems.

A standout feature is the Active Road Noise Cancellation technology. This system monitors road vibrations and generates sound waves to counteract road noise, ensuring a quiet cabin. Using accelerometers in each wheel arch, it detects vibrations and reduces noise inside the cabin by at least four decibels.

The Enhanced Cabin Air system, available with the optional Comfort Pack, ensures a healthier cabin environment too by filtering out harmful particulates using PM2.5 Enhanced Filtration. Cabin Air Ionisation and CO2 Management further improve air quality by removing allergens, viruses, bacteria, and odours.

Inside, the Velar offers customizable seats and materials for a welcoming cabin. From supportive front seats with memory to luxurious massage seats, comfort is a priority. The highest trim level, the Autobiography, features heated and cooled massage seats in Windsor leather.

Configurable Cabin Lighting adds to the ambience with 30 interior colour options. The lighting maintains chosen settings when opening doors or starting the vehicle, contributing to a consistent appearance. Practicality is emphasized with features like the Powered Tailgate, providing easy access to the spacious loadspace. The Electronic Air Suspension enhances ride comfort and efficiency, with features like Elegant Arrival and self-leveling for towing.

To add to the driving experience, the Adaptive Dynamics chassis system maintains smoothness on rough roads by adjusting damping forces. For personalized driving, the Configurable Dynamics feature allows drivers to tailor settings based on their preferences.

With seven packs to choose from that will simplify customization, the updated Velar offers different options to a wider audience. The Comfort Pack offers advanced cabin air purification, Four-zone Climate Control, and Cabin Lighting. The Technology Pack includes a Head-up Display, 3D Surround Camera system, and Park Assist. The Driver Assist Pack provides safety features, while the Dynamic Handling Pack enhances driving engagement with adjustable dynamics and suspension.

In colder climates, the Cold Climate Pack includes heated elements for the windscreen, seats, steering wheel, and headlights. The Extreme Cold Climate Pack adds Cabin Pre-Conditioning. The Towing Pack facilitates towing with Tow Assist, a deployable tow bar, and the 3D Surround Camera system.

More details on the model for the South African market will be announced closer to its local arrival.

