Mitsubishi SA confirms new seven-seater model to replace Eclipse Cross

In a recent “What’s Up” interview with Managing Director of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa, Thato Magasa, Ian McLaren had the opportunity to take a glimpse into the roadmap of the Japanese automaker on local soil. Part of their plans are to introduce a third model that will share its platform with the Xpander and Outlander Sport as a seven-seater to replace the Eclipse Cross.

While news on the Xforce/ASX replacement badged as an Outlander Sport is chief for the short term in South Africa, the Japanese automaker will also be unveiling the aforementioned 7-seater SUV within the next two years. Once the Indonesian-sourced model arrives, it will replace the current Eclipse Cross package.

The current Eclipse Cross is soon to earn veteran status, serving on the market since 2017. On offer locally, the Mitsubishi SA replacement will have to match or better its predecessor in terms of specs. Powering the Eclipse Cross is a 1,5-litre turbocharged inline-four which is good for 110 kW and 250 N.m. Power is delivered to the front wheels with a CVT and average fuel consumption is rated at 7,7 L/100 km.

In terms of dimensions, the newcomer is stated to share its underpinnings with the Xpander and Outlander Sport which means it may grow marginally. The current model tips the scales at 1 490 kg and measures in at 4 405 mm in length, 1 685 mm in height and 2 166 mm in width.

