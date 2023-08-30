School offers motorsport as an official sport

In the unassuming town of Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), situated about 25km north of Gqeberha, stands Daniel Pienaar Technical High School. It’s not only renowned as South Africa’s oldest technical school, it’s also celebrated for its impressive athletic accomplishments, having nurtured world-class athletes like Chassen Bright, Heino Bezuidenhout, Daniel Saayman (who pursued professional rugby in France), Dewald Potgieter, Nantie Hayward and Wernich van Rensburg.

This institution has distinguished itself by becoming the sole school in South Africa to officially recognise motorsport as a sanctioned school sport. Amid the revving engines and customised vehicles, learners of Daniel Pienaar Technical High School are living out the dreams of countless boys, as the institution stands as the lone local representative and one of merely three worldwide offering motorsport as an extracurricular activity.

Sparky Bright, the chairperson of the safety and technical panel of Motorsport South Africa (MSA), vividly recalls the inception of this venture nearly two decades ago, in 2004, when he and Jimmy Murray introduced motorsport to the school.

Throughout these years, MSA has steadfastly supported the school. Bright’s own son, Chassen Bright, embarked on this journey in Grade Eight. Chassen subsequently ascended to become a three-time South African national karting champion and clinched the title of a seven-time Eastern Cape regional karting champion, thereby earning his South African Protea national motorsport colours.

Presently, Chassen excels as an aftersales specialist for Hyundai Motorsport in Germany – an achievement Sparky attributes to the technical education provided by Daniel Pienaar.

However, the significance transcends racing itself, encompassing an array of opportunities, including marshalling, timekeeping, engineering, motor mechanics and other thrilling career paths.

The school has also taken strides in empowering women within the realm of motorsport. A prime example is matric, Ashley Pape, who recently advanced in her timekeeping journey by participating in a national championship event earlier this month. Sparky envisions the Daniel Pienaar Technical School initiative as a nationwide model to stimulate greater involvement in motorsport.

Additionally, the school boasts its own 4km racing circuit and a professional rally team, achieving remarkable progress in these areas too. Francois Vermaak, the driving force behind motorsport at Daniel Pienaar, says motorsport at school level substantially influences professional pathways, evidenced by three former learners who now navigate at professional level.

Ashley Bezuidenhout, who also serves as a timekeeper at circuit events, currently navigates for Nick Davidson, while Marise Roos previously navigated for Neels Vosloo, and Ruan Gerber partnered with André Bezuidenhout and Jacques Louw.

Vermaak’s passion for the sport fuels his continuous quest to enhance involvement, thereby bestowing value upon the pupils. In his role, he not only oversees the teachers’ team, but also competes under the school banner alongside colleague Paul Ludeke.

In close collaboration with the Algoa Rally Club, arguably the largest rally club in the country, the school maintains strong ties with its former learners, who have found employment there – be it in the pits, as navigators, timekeepers, or drivers.

Principal Kola du Toit says the school curriculum aligns with motorsport, forming one of the streams within the mechanical technology department. Pupils, guided by highly experienced teachers, delve into vehicle components and engine servicing. Exposure to diagnostic systems ensures they remain current with industry advancements. Ludeke, an enthusiastic automotive teacher, imparts his international experience gained from participating as a mechanic in the Dakar Rallies, thereby enriching the learning experience.

The school benefits from the support of nearby Volkswagen, overseen by Ashwin Harri, who also facilitates apprenticeships. VW Motorsport’s sponsorship includes a VW Polo 1.2 tsi Rally car, alongside the school’s own 1.4i Citi Golf rally car.

Vermaak and Sparky share a united vision: to encourage involvement in every conceivable manner. They emphasise that motorsport offers myriad pathways irrespective of age, gender, or income, presenting opportunities for sustainable livelihoods both domestically and abroad. Vermaak aptly summarises, “Passion and dedication are the essential requisites.”

The school’s motoring legacy is indeed impressive, yet it is equally a hub for various other exceptional sports. The recent weekend bore significance not for motorsport triumphs but for celebrating a rugby achievement. Sparky had the honour of joining the school’s festivities, commemorating their first rugby team’s victory over Brandwag High School in the FNB Derby. This victory, attained on the Brandwag grounds after a decade, warranted jubilation.

Du Toit expressed her delight in welcoming Sparky and extended gratitude to MSA for their unwavering support, which extends beyond motorsport to encompass all the school’s achievements.

