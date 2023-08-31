Hyundai i10 undergoes dramatic transformation: Introducing the new Grand i10 Sedan

Hyundai’s popular Grand i10, a mainstay of the South African entry-level hatchback market, has unveiled an updated look, along with a noteworthy addition to its line-up – the Grand i10 Sedan. This refresh heralds a new era for the third generation Grand i10, showcasing a renewed exterior, interior enhancements, and an expanded range.

Maintaining its commitment to versatility, the Grand i10 hatchback continues to offer a choice between two petrol engines. The options comprise a three-cylinder one-litre engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder power plant. The latter engine powers both the Grand i10 sedan derivatives. These engines are paired with a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 1.2-litre variant additionally offers a four-speed automatic transmission for seamless power delivery to the front wheels.

Stanley Anderson, director of sales, operations and commercial vehicles at Hyundai Automotive South Africa, lauds the Grand i10’s reputation as a dependable hatchback model with an array of features and remarkable fuel economy. Anderson highlights the vehicle’s revamped aesthetics, retaining its well-rounded appeal while boasting a more prominent, more commanding presence on the road.

The Grand i10 hatchback receives a fresh exterior makeover, exemplified by introducing a spacious and eye-catching honeycomb grille that spans the front section, accentuating a sense of size and solidity. Complementing this, boomerang-shaped daytime running lights (featured in Fluid versions) adorn the sides of the grille, contributing to a cleaner front-end aesthetic. The rear design has also received subtle enhancements, resulting in a sleeker and more appealing appearance.

The hatchback boasts an all-black interior, while the sedan introduces a harmonious blend of black and grey on the front dashboard and inner door trims. Black cloth seats, adorned with red detailing on air vents and seats, are standard in both variants.

It is equipped with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment centre compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and both Fluid and Motion derivatives offer advanced connectivity. An eight-inch screen serves as a rear-view camera display during reverse, standard across the range.

The Grand i10 range is powered by two petrol engines: a 998cc three-cylinder engine and a 1 197cc Kappa four-cylinder engine. The one-litre engine, found in both Motion and Fluid hatchback variants, delivers 48.5kW peak power and 94Nm. The 1.2-litre power mill, featured in Motion and Fluid versions, as well as the sedan achieves 61kW and 114Nm maximum torque.

The engines are complemented by manual and automatic transmission options, ensuring a wide range of driving preferences are catered to.

Impressively, the Grand i10 showcases remarkable fuel efficiency. For example, the one-litre engine paired with the five-speed manual transmission yields a 5.5L/100km consumption, while the same engine coupled with a four-speed automatic gearbox records 5.9L/100km.

With its exceptional performance and efficiency, the Grand i10 is poised to meet the demands of various driving conditions.

Safety remains paramount, with features such as driver and front passenger airbags, Isofix child seat attachments, pre-tensioners for seat belts, and an advanced braking system (ABS) equipped in all versions.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 is priced from R229 900, and the package includes a seven-year/200 000km manufacturer’s warranty, a one-year/15 000km service plan, and five years/150 000km roadside assistance, reiterating Hyundai’s commitment to customer satisfaction and peace of mind.

Source: QuickPic