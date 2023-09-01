SA-built Nkabi BMW E9 beats best of Europe in London

Chicanos Customs Nkabi E9 has gone on to net a Top 5 victory at one of the most prolific European car shows. This marks not only a massive milestone for their business but also for the South African car community. CARmag spoke to the owner on the incredible achievement!

“Your limitation is up to your imagination. So if you can dream it, you can do it,” said Tariq Moosa

The build

Speaking to Car Magazine, Moosa recalled the journey that led to one of the most significant milestones for the South African car culture and community. The car came first and then came the invite for the Gravity Show 2023. After a lengthy voting process, the weapon of choice was decided: A recently acquired BMW 2 800 CS. This example of one of BMW’s early Grand Tourers appeared to be the car that needed the least amount of work and touch-ups, or so they thought.

Initially, the project would’ve revolved around new wheels, a new interior and an air-suspension system installation. However, rust and poor paint condition led to an entire respray. Alongside this respray was an overhaul of the interior from reupholstered seats in a Piccadilly Cognac colourway, new carpet matching the seats, a re-done dashboard, wrapped steering wheel and even hydro-dipped wood panels. It would be criminal to not talk about the attention to detail in the interior. From a stitched leather-wrapped handbrake, a hand-stitched original Alpina steering wheel and even an oost gauge wrapped in colour-matched suede, the effort of the team is undeniable, and the passion for the project is infallible.

The journey with Chicanos Customs

“We only had five weeks to build the car.”

As the saying goes, ‘many hands make light work’, and it’s thanks to not only the efforts of the team but also the efforts of all of their supporters. The car was bought on the 1st of April and had to be ready to ship to the UK by the 15th of July. The Chicanos Customs team worked overtime, literally. From 18:00-22:00 and pitching up to work on four Sundays, the team worked tirelessly to ensure the car was ready for the Gravity Show. Once the car was done, the hard part began. Shipping was not yet finalised, but through some divine intervention a UK-based shipping company, C & R Global Logistics, reached out and offered to assist with the entire shipping process.

“They said: You know what? It would be an honour for us to assist you and do a part sponsorship to get the car over.”

It was far from smooth sailing, Moosa’s first Visa application was declined, and to add to that, the car needed to be shipped out before his second Visa application would be accepted or declined. Obstacles and challenges arise from every angle, Moosa learnt that to bring the car into the UK, it would need to have a Carnet de Passage en Douane document. This document serves as a temporary admission of the car.

“So that was 50% of the value of the item. So when we found out about the Carnet I was like guys, I don’t have that money to pay I can’t afford to pay that. They were like, ‘Don’t worry Chip, we’ll pay on your behalf’.”

Once the car and team were stationed in the UK and at the Gravity Show, the E9 began to experience a few issues, such as a water pipe bursting, a dead battery and a leak in the air suspension system. Undeterred, the team managed to persevere and ended up in the top five at Europe’s most prestigious car show.

The meaning

“It was quite emotional and amazing because it’s people I’ve never met in my life before. They were willing to go above and beyond because they understood how important the car is, and they understood the journey.”

The Gravity Show is one of, if not the most prominent car shows in Europe. A total of 6 000 applicants enter, and only 600 are shortlisted. Of those 600 shortlisted cars that range from beguiling supercars to mystical vintage cars, Chicanos Customs BMW managed to rank in the top five overall.

“That’s why this win is so personal to me because it’s done as a representation for the whole country. Another very emotional thing was I had South Africans who are staying in the UK, come and attend the show just to see the car. [There was] a guy who travelled eight hours.”

It’s surreal to see a car with the infamous GP number plates stand shoulder to shoulder with some of Europe’s finest cars. When asked about the meaning behind the Nkabi number plate, Moosa explained: “A few of my friends and I are sitting and thinking what do we name the car. So, the few names that we thought of were already taken. Then my one friend suggested [that] This is our hitman, it is going to the UK to take out the competition and I’m like, ‘Hey bra, you are on to something! Let’s call this car Nkabi’.”

Congratulations to the Chicanos Customs team on their monumental victory!

