XL6: Suzuki’s new extra-large SUV offers space and style

Suzuki is addressing the demand for space and style in the SUV market with the introduction of the XL6, a roomy vehicle capable of accommodating six passengers. This fresh addition to Suzuki’s modern SUV line-up, which includes the recently launched Fronx, the versatile Jimny, the upcoming five-door Jimny, the sleek Grand Vitara and established models like the S-Presso, Vitara and Ignis, aims to cater to growing need for practicality and aesthetics.

Offering four distinct variants, the XL6 broadens Suzuki’s offering while positioning itself below the flagship Grand Vitara in terms of specifications. It stands out by providing the highest passenger capacity among Suzuki’s SUVs.

With a total length of 4.445m and an elongated wheelbase of 2.74m, the XL6 maximises interior space. Its six-seat arrangement comprises individual front and middle seats, along with a third-row bench seat. Practicality meets comfort as each row offers three-point seatbelts, adjustable head restraints and sliding and reclining functionality. The middle row boasts foldable armrests, enhancing accessibility to the rear seats. The third row is flexible, allowing a 50:50 fold configuration for additional cargo space when required.

The XL6’s exterior exudes boldness and presence. Design elements include prominent headlamps, a Suzuki hexagonal grille, and a large S logo flanked by chrome accents that extend into the daytime running lights. LED head and tail lamps, along with LED front fog lamps, contribute to its sophisticated appearance. The vehicle’s silhouette is accentuated by silver faux bash plates, side skirts and a polycarbonate trim, bolstered by the impressive 180mm ground clearance and 185/65 15” machine-polished alloy wheels. The inclusion of a full-size spare wheel across the range ensures practicality.

Inside, every XL6 model boasts a 7” touch screen infotainment system with six speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Features like power steering, climate control, air conditioning, multiple power sockets, Bluetooth connectivity, remote central locking and keyless entry with a push-button start make for a well-equipped interior. Synthetic leather upholstery elevates the GLX variant, which also introduces automatic headlamps and key-synchronized electric fold-in mirrors.

Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 16 valves and multipoint fuel injection, the XL6 generates 77kW and 138Nm. Its impressive fuel efficiency shines through with combined consumption figures as low as 6L per 100km, depending on the transmission choice. The front-wheel drive system is mated to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission, supported by a MacPherson front strut and torsion beam rear suspension setup.

Safety is paramount in the XL6, which features Suzuki’s Heartect platform for structural rigidity and crash protection. Active safety systems include dual Isofix child seat mounts, dual airbags, ABS with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), electronic stability programme (ESP) and reinforced door impact beams. Additional features such as hill hold control, an alarm, an electronic vehicle immobiliser, and parking sensors underscore Suzuki’s commitment to safety.

With a variety of colour options, including two-tone schemes for the GLX variant, the XL6 can be personalised to suit individual preferences. Suzuki accompanies this new model with a comprehensive service and support package, encompassing a four-year/60 000km service plan, a five-year/200 000km promotional mechanical warranty with roadside assistance, and a 10-year anti-corrosion warranty.

Suzuki’s XL6 aims to meet the needs of drivers seeking spaciousness, style and practicality, providing an appealing option in the competitive SUV market.

