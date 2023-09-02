Colin McRae’s Subaru 22B sold for more than R11m

As one of the most prolific names in the motorsport’s history, it’s no surprise that Colin McRae’s personal Subaru 22B would be auctioned off at a high price, but R11m is unbelievable.

Looking for your next new or used Subaru? Find it here with CARmag.

There’s a method to the madness. This example of the legendary 1998 Subaru Impreza STi 22B is one of three prototypes bearing a #000/400 chassis number. The three prototype units went to Prodrive’s David Lapworth, McRae’s co-driver Nicky Grist and the infamous Scotsman. Mind you, only 424 units were ever built!

The 22B was brought to life as a commemoration of the firm’s 40th anniversary and its third WRC manufacturers’ win. As such, the underpinnings of the 22B closely resembled that of the WRC car at the time. The frame was a seam-walled body shell that housed the esteemed EJ22 four-cylinder boxer engine. Supporting powertrain components included a twin-plate racing clutch, stronger drive shafts, adjustable front and rear differential and sizable brakes.

Related: Subaru Southern Africa Outback XT adopts 2.4L as flagship in line-up

Supporting the four-door rally car were bespoke forged aluminium lower links and rose-joined transverse links, inverted Bilstein dampers and Eibach springs. Every 22B was finished in the esteemed World Rally Blue colourway and McRae’s version is accentuated by 17-inch gold BBS alloy wheels. One of the most distinguishing features of the prototype 22B was the 4.444 final drive, which aided in improved acceleration. Additionally, these models also featured a km/h speedometer, covered fog lights and no Type-UK badging.

McRae’s prototype had just under 12 000km on the clock and, despite residing in the UK for most of its life, appears as if it just rolled off the production line. The rally legend didn’t keep it stock as this example features an upgraded exhaust and the aforementioned BBS wheels. To provide whoever purchased the lot a vanilla experience, Iconic Auctioneers offered the car with the stock exhaust and wheels.

Related: CPS 2023: Subaru WRX – a distinct all-rounder

It’s a piece of rally and motorsport history. Iconic names paired with iconic badges often turn heads at auction houses. With that said, more than R11m is a heart-rate elevating price that seems rather fitting considering the heart-rate elevating driving style of its first owner.

Browse over 26 000 new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Colin McRae’s Subaru 22B sold for more than R11 million! appeared first on CAR Magazine.