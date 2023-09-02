Revitalise your vehicle with a fresh spring clean

Recent statistics unveil that South Africans spend an average of up to three hours per week inside their cars. Thus, preserving your car’s condition is paramount.

The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) underscores the multitude of benefits derived from a comprehensive spring cleaning, encompassing both the vehicle’s interior and exterior. Notably, maintaining a pristine exterior safeguards the bodywork and paint, bolstering the vehicle’s value. Meanwhile, a clean interior prevents the accumulation of dirt around essential equipment, all while contributing to a more enjoyable driving experience for passengers and drivers alike.

Importantly, the AA highlights the mechanical aspect of the vehicle, often overlooked during spring cleaning. As winter gives way to spring, the colder months’ harsh conditions can take a toll on a car’s intricate systems, components and connections crucial for its operation. Low temperatures can cause metal parts to constrict and fluids to freeze or fluctuate in volume, affecting rubber seals, gaskets and belts.

Here are some practical recommendations to prepare your vehicle for spring:

Tyre rotation: Ensure optimal tyre condition by seasonal rotation and inflation as per manufacturer guidelines. This simple practice extends tyre lifespan and enhances safety.

Windshield wipers: Inspect and replace worn windshield wiper blades, essential for clear visibility during spring rains. Replenish wiper fluid for unobstructed vision.

Brake inspection: Safeguarding brakes is paramount. Listen for unusual noises and ensure regular brake checks, in line with the AA’s recommendation for quarterly inspections.

Fluid check: Monitor and refill automotive fluids as necessary. The heightened strain during winter can lead to wear and condensation build-up, making fluid levels a crucial indicator of vehicle health.

Interior care: Deep-clean the interior by washing floor mats and liners, vacuuming and using car-safe cleaning products on windows and the steering wheel.

Steering and suspension: Combat pothole-related alignment issues by checking steering and suspension systems for proper functioning.

Thorough exterior wash: Eliminate winter grime detrimental to paintwork and susceptible to rust and corrosion. Quarterly washes facilitate damage detection.

Enhance visibility: Ensure windshield and window cleanliness, both inside and out, to promote clear visibility. Eradicate marks and blemishes that could obstruct vision.

Regular servicing: Adhere to vehicle servicing schedules to optimise fuel efficiency, extend lifespan and preserve resale value.

The AA underscores the significance of proper vehicle maintenance, highlighting that diligent care enhances driving quality, safety and overall value. Embrace the season by giving your vehicle a rejuvenating spring clean.

Source: Cathy Findley PR