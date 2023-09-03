Bridgestone’s World Solar Challenge incorporates 63% recycled tyres

In an innovative collaboration, Bridgestone joins with the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC) to equip participants with advanced tyres crafted from 63% recycled and renewable materials. Engineered to master the distinct trials of Australia’s 3 000km journey, these tailored tyres showcase Bridgestone’s groundbreaking Enliten technology in motorsport competition.

With an enduring commitment to motorsport safety amid extreme conditions, Bridgestone celebrates its 60th year in the field, prioritising technological evolution, production excellence, logistical prowess, brand elevation and talent cultivation. The company’s dedication to sustainable global motorsport continues to drive its mission.

For the 2023 BWSC, Bridgestone introduces novel tyres embedded with its pioneering Enliten tech at their core. Beyond ecological enhancement, this innovation exceeds customer and market performance expectations, fostering both societal and customer value.

These tyres, meticulously designed for BWSC, prioritise attributes such as low rolling resistance, wear resistance and reduced weight. Customised to meet each team’s specifications, these bespoke tyres serve as an exceptional showcase of Enliten technology’s prowess.

Bridgestone’s tyre supply for the event achieves a remarkable 63% material circularity number, a significant stride from the 2019 BWSC’s 30%. Crafted from a mix of recycled and renewable materials, including reclaimed organic fibres, recovered carbon black, recycled rubber compounds, repurposed oil, and reinforcement elements from recycled steel, these tyres exemplify sustainable innovation. Cruiser class tyres utilise rice husk silica and pyrolysed carbon black, a testament to ingenuity.

In partnership with DHL, Bridgestone prioritises carbon-neutral logistics for BWSC tyre transportation, aligning with DHL’s ambition of carbon neutrality by 2050. Leveraging DHL’s GoGreen Plus 3 solution, this entails carbon-neutral shipping through sustainable marine fuel usage (insetting) and emissions offsetting via VER Gold Standard carbon credits.

Director of Bridgestone Motorsports, Naotaka Horio, underscores the commitment to a sustainable motorsport future through these innovative tyres. This dedication extends to collaborative supply chain initiatives and showcasing technology under extreme conditions. As the title sponsor, Bridgestone eagerly anticipates nurturing diverse engineering talents worldwide, fostering breakthrough technologies for a sustainable mobility landscape.

Source: MotorPress