Elevating luxury: Lexus unveils the art of craftsmanship and personalisation

Lexus is redefining luxury by transforming mere function into an emotional experience.

It is a journey that turns performance into a passion, and technology into a canvas of imagination.

Crafted with authenticity and finesse, Lexus unveils a unique story centred on the fundamentals of craftsmanship, customer dedication and hospitality. Every facet of a Lexus is meticulously designed to enhance the customer experience.

Glenn Crompton, the vice president of Lexus South Africa, describes true luxury as engaging, exhilarating and deeply personal. Craftsmanship, intuitive technology and heartfelt hospitality blend seamlessly to create happiness in motion.

Lexus’ journey begins with inspiration drawn from diverse sources: nature, Japanese philosophy and the human experience. These ideas evolve into visionary concepts, paving the way for exceptional vehicles. Every Lexus undergoes the meticulous touch of the Takumi – master craftspeople who refine their skills over decades, shaping unparalleled artistry. With over 60 000 hours of practice, they infuse their mastery into each vehicle, resulting in exquisite details crafted through artisanal techniques. Every inch is designed for ultimate comfort, blending human capability with modern machinery.

Lexus is firmly committed to carbon neutrality. By 2050, the brand aims to achieve this across its entire model line-up, from manufacturing to disposal. Already offering a full hybrid line-up, including the Lexus IS and UX, Lexus is taking strides towards sustainable motoring, reducing environmental impact throughout the life cycle.

Lexus introduces a visionary approach to purchasing and ownership. The newly designed KZN flagship dealership and Lexus Experience Centre mark a new era, radiating modern style, warmth, and premium quality. Lexus is elevating customer service, creating an ultimate experience centre across dealerships in Western Cape, KZN, and Gauteng.

Source: MotorPress