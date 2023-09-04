Suzuki’s Jimny 5-Door is almost here, but what will it rival?

Suzuki whet the appetites of off-roading enthusiasts last week with a teaser demonstration of their Jimny 5-door at the Festival of Motoring. CAR Magazine decided to look at the segment it will join and what rivals it will go up against when it arrives later in the year.

Right, the five-door off-road market in South Africa is somewhat limited. There isn’t much to shop around with around the R500 000 mark that satisfies the same parameters the Jimny 5-door will. Despite this, the compact Japanese ‘go-anywhere’ model must prove its naturally aspirated motor and relatively compact dimensions against what is already offered locally.

BAIC B40

Sharing similar stylistic cues with the stalwarts of the off-roading world, China’s BAIC B40 comes in as one of the more affordable models contending the full-size segment of 4x4s. With a starting price of under R600 000 and a larger frame (in comparison to the Jimny), it offers buyers on a budget the opportunity to venture off of the beaten path with a potent two-litre turbo diesel motivator.

Starting price: R574 500

Powertrain: Two-litre turbo diesel inline-four

Power: 110kW

Torque: 350Nm

Claimed fuel consumption: –

Braked towing capacity: –

Unbraked towing capacity: –

Fuel tank capacity: 75l

Fuel range average: –

Turning circle: –

Approach angle: 37 degrees

37 degrees Departure angle: 31 degrees

Renault Duster 4WD

Currently one of the most affordable 5-door 4x4s on the market, the ultra-frugal Renault Duster nameplate has proven popular in the South African market. While a front-wheel-driven entry-level derivative comprises most sales for the French brand locally, the inclusion of a 4WD model is available as a capable and rugged model in the segment. Not only capable off-road, the spacious model can comfortably haul around a family and their luggage with 414L of cargo space available.

Starting price: R435 999

Powertrain: 1.4-litre turbo diesel inline-four

Power: 80kW

Torque: 260Nm

Claimed fuel consumption: 5.2l/100km

Braked towing capacity: 1 500kg

Unbraked towing capacity: 621kg

Fuel tank capacity: 50l

Fuel range average: 962km

Turning circle: 10.1

Approach angle: 30 degrees

30 degrees Departure angle: 33 degrees

If the off-road capable SUV isn’t satisfying that itch, Renault has confirmed that their unibody double-cab Oroch bakkie will be making its way to South Africa in the coming months.

An honourable mention goes out to the Indian-built Mahindra Thar, which was excluded solely because Mahindra has confirmed the ICE-powered model will not be arriving in South Africa but instead the fully electrified version.

Between the contenders on the list, which would you spend your money on?

