Passion for karting: A rising star’s inspiring journey

Seventeen-year-old Taya van der Laan’s fascination with karting began at just five years old when she watched her brother try it out for the first time. The racetrack instantly felt like home to her, igniting a spark that led her to dive headfirst into the exhilarating world of karting.

“I convinced my parents to get me equipment, and little did they know they created two racers that day,” Taya recalls.

Her karting journey took off in 2018, marked by adrenaline and nerves as she sat on the starting grid for her very first race. The feeling of anticipation and the sensation of her helmet being put on are etched in her memory. From there, Taya moved into the Formula 1600 single-seater racing series, a realm quite distinct from karting in terms of speed and gears.

But Taya’s journey was not just about racing; it was also about embracing opportunities and breaking barriers. She had the privilege of being part of the FIA Girls on Track’s Rising Stars programme, an initiative aimed at nurturing young female racing talents between 12 and 16 years old. The experience was unforgettable, offering a blend of mental and physical challenges on and off the track while fostering a sense of camaraderie among girls from around the world.

With an unwavering passion, Taya ventured into the OK-Junior class of the Rok Cup SA Series. Although she is taking a sabbatical from karting, her dedication remains steadfast. Behind the lens of her camera, Taya captures the action at race days, honing her love for photography while staying connected to the sport she adores.

Recognising the value of her journey, Taya is committed to sharing her knowledge and experiences. She is actively working with Motorsport South Africa to involve more young enthusiasts in karting and provide insights into what happens behind the scenes. For her, karting is not just about racing; it is about understanding every aspect of the sport to appreciate the journey as a whole.

Through her journey, Taya stands as a beacon of inspiration for aspiring female racers. She is vocal on social media, encouraging girls to join the sport, emphasising that they can be the next driving force in motorsport. With a warm heart and a drive to support others, Taya’s story resonates as a testament to the power of passion, dedication, and breaking boundaries in the world of karting.

Source: Cathy Findley PR

Photos: Supplied