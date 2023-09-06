BMW debuts vision Neue Klasse concept as retro sedan

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept, unveiled at the IAA Mobility 2023 show in Munich, offers an updated take on BMW’s electric vehicle design where retro styling meets the most advanced technology in their fold.

Described by BMW as ‘almost monolithic’, the newcomer in terms of numbers is a sedan that boasts a streamlined design which contributes to a 30% increase in range and 25% greater efficiency compared to the automaker’s current electric vehicles (EVs). Paired with BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology, the Neue Klasse concept promises a 20% higher energy density, 25% enhanced efficiency, and 30% faster charging.

When it comes to aesthetics, the Vision Neue Klasse concept is an evolution of the former i Vision Dee, with undeniable silhouette and styling similarities. Its front features a distinctive ‘shark nose’ hood with elongated, illuminated horizontal kidney grilles that extend to the bumper’s edge, housing slanted LED running lights at each corner. Notably, many of the lighting elements are crafted using 3D printing technology.

Building on the i Vision Dee concept, the latest arrival boasts new 21-inch wheels that pay homage to the classic cross-spoke design found in BMW racing cars. The elongated taillights mirror the kidney-grille-and-headlight combination at the front, and BMW’s new minimalist logo adorns both the front and rear fenders, eschewing traditional metal badges.

Inside the Neue Klasse, BMW introduces its latest iDrive infotainment interface, displayed on a unique parallelogram-shaped touchscreen. Familiar features like the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and multifunction steering wheel buttons are retained.

Panoramic Vision, debuting on the production Neue Klasse, complements the traditional head-up display. It projects graphics directly into the driver’s line of sight across the entire width of the windshield. The traditional head-up display remains available for basic readouts, and both the driver and front passenger can interact with Panoramic Vision using gesture controls.

The cabin of the Neue Klasse embraces a minimalist retro aesthetic, with inviting corduroy seats in mustard yellow, and matching accents on the dash and door panels. The steering wheel and screen atop the dash maintain the minimalist theme, with an intentional absence of decorative chrome or leather. This simplicity not only enhances the design but also reduces the carbon footprint during production. Furthermore, the front seats are secured to the floor with a single bracket, creating additional legroom in the rear for passengers in the lounge-like seats.

While specific range figures are not provided, BMW has previously indicated the potential for an impressive 1 000km of range. The new eDrive system will be manufactured at BMW’s eco-conscious plant in Debrecen, Hungary, which is currently under construction and aims to operate without fossil fuels.

Production of the BMW Neue Klasse is scheduled to commence in 2025 at BMW’s Debrecen, Hungary, facility, with the EV expected to hit the roads by 2026. Detailed information regarding pricing, range, and charging capabilities will be disclosed when the production version is officially unveiled.

