South African flies the flag at Motocross des Nations

Riding an identical Yamaha YZ250 to the one he rode a quarter-century ago at this Veteran Motocross des Nations, Ryan Hunt impressed competitors and spectators alike.

The event was held at Foxhill in England over the weekend of August 24-28 . “The Veteran Motocross des Nations was a huge event for the sport,” Hunt reflected.

“Riders and fans came to the UK from every corner of the world and pitched camp, already on the Thursday, even though a bike is not ridden in anger until 09:00 on Saturday. So the buzz around the VMXdN is huge. My weekend got off to a good start with sixth in qualifying and two excellent fourth and fifth place finishes in Saturday’s races.

“Sunday started with a freshly prepared track and a good top five start. I was, however, squeezed out while rushing up one of Foxhill’s famous hills and took a high-speed tumble. Picking myself up from last place, I fought back to 10th. Unfortunately, I was not feeling great after the crash, so I decided to sit out the last heat of the weekend.

“Riding old bikes is always a challenge and my weekend also wasn’t immune from that! Every time you check something over, it needs an extra bit of work. Nick Pritchett, however, provided a strong motor in his 2000 Tork Craft Yamaha YZ250 and it was incredible to race against the likes of Chicco Chiodi, Joakim Karlson, Brian Wheeler, Keith Johnson, Gary Hoptrough, and the rest.

“Best of all was riding an identical classic Tork Craft Yamaha YZ250 in the VMXdN to which I raced in the original Motocross des Nations at the same Foxhill all those years ago. It was a truly spectacular weekend!”

Hunt earned his South African Springbok and Protea national colours in a glittering career that included winning 12 SA national titles. International successes include the British Supercross title and winning the Weston Super Mare Beach Race. Hunt more recently switched to Veteran Motocross. His 2023 season was highlighted by his International Vets tour culminating in the Foxhill VMX des Nations.

