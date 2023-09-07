Kia EV9 wins German Luxury Car of the Year 2024

The Kia EV9 is a large, three-row, electric SUV that is based on the same platform as the Kia EV6. It has a range of up to 541km on a single charge and can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

The EV9 was praised by the judges for its spacious and comfortable interior, its advanced technology, and its stylish design. It is also one of the most affordable electric SUVs in its class, starting at around €50 000 in Germany.

The EV9 is the first Kia model to be named German Luxury Car of the Year. It is a significant achievement for the brand, which is rapidly expanding its electric vehicle line-up.

Key features:

Long range of up to 541km

800v ultra-fast charging

Spacious and comfortable interior

Advanced technology, including highway driving assist 2 (HDA 2) and blind view monitor (BVM)

Stylish design

Pricing starts around €50 000 in Germany and it is expected to go on sale in Europe in 2024.

Source: MotorPress