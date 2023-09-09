Volvo extends guaranteed future value finance offering to electric fleet in South Africa Volvo Car South Africa has extended its guaranteed future value finance offering to its electric fleet for the first time.

Volvo has added the XC40 Twin Motor Recharge AWD Ultimate to the list of eligible cars for its guaranteed future value (GFV) finance scheme, which was previously only available for combustion-engined vehicles. The GFV scheme guarantees buyback at a competitive predetermined value after the agreed-upon contract term, provided the stipulated mileage parameters are not exceeded and the ‘wear and tear’ conditions are met.

Customers will now have the flexibility to choose between a 36- and a 48-month GFV contract period, with a generous mileage cap of 20 000km per annum in each case. Moreover, consumers will have the option of putting down a 10% deposit to make the monthly instalment even more affordable. Based on a variety of factors such as the chosen term and deposit, they can expect to benefit from a GFV of about 60-61%, depending on the chosen contract period.

“Local demand for EVs continues to gain momentum. The extension of our guaranteed future value offering gives more South Africans the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric SUV,” says Greg Maruszewski, the Volvo Car South Africa managing director.

