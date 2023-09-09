Top 10 passenger vehicle brands for August Here are the top 10 passenger brands and models on which South Africans are spending money on when buying a new set of wheels.

With vehicle sales slumping compared to this time last year, the usual suspects line the top 10 passenger brands list with Toyota comfortably leading the way. Here is how they stood after the month of August:

Aggregate domestic new vehicle sales (at 45 679 units) reflected a decline of 1 476 units, or a fall of 3,1%, from the 47 155 vehicles sold in August 2022.

The new passenger car market (at 28 951 units) registered a decline of 2 064 cars, or a loss of 6,7%, compared to the 31 015 new cars sold in August last year.

Top 10 Passenger Brands for August

Toyota – 6 535 Volkswagen – 5 454 Suzuki – 4 147 Hyundai – 2 269 Renault – 1 727 Chery – 1 498 Kia – 1 417 Haval – 1 169 BMW – 930 Nissan – 832

Naamsa states: “The weak performance of the passenger car market reflected the impact of rising costs of living and lower disposable income on consumer sentiment and the ability to be active in the new vehicle market. Affordability along with delayed replacement cycles appear to be driving new vehicle sales.”

With this in mind, the majority of the best-selling models from the top 10 passenger brands are entry-level offerings. Have a look at the most popular models listed below.

Best-selling models from the Top 10 passenger brands

Toyota – Corolla Cross (2 130), Starlet (1 372), Urban Cruiser (523) Volkswagen – Polo Vivo (2 452), Polo (1 153), T-Cross (430) Suzuki – Swift (1 349), S-Presso (481), Ertiga (468) Hyundai – Venue (782), Grand i10 (767), Staria (220) Renault – Kiger (718), Kwid (684), Triber (239) Chery – Tiggo 4 Pro (809), Tiggo 7 Pro (460), Tiggo 8 Pro (229) Kia – Sonet (702), Picanto (256), Seltos (197) Haval – H6 (408), Jolion (761) BMW – (none listed) Nissan – Magnite (773), Qashqai (34), X-Trail (18)

The post Who is on top of the charts for August – Top 10 appeared first on CAR Magazine.