Experience premium safety and performance with Continental

With German engineering at its core, the seventh-generation Continental PremiumContact 7 tyre is designed for maximum safety and performance. This tyre revolutionises road safety in South Africa, offering high grip, short braking distances and exceptional performance for all types of vehicles, including electric ones.

Selecting the right tyres for your vehicle is a decision as crucial as ensuring you use the correct fuel. The PremiumContact 7 is here to redefine safety and performance for the entire family.

With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, known for their long ranges and high performance, safety is paramount in this segment. In addition to enhancements in rolling resistance and mileage, the PremiumContact 7 offers superior grip and shorter braking distances for vehicles of all drive types, thanks to its tailored designs.

A notable feature of this tyre is the groundbreaking RedChili compound. Continental has achieved optimal performance across a wide temperature range with this unique compound. It enables the tyre to deliver high grip even in low temperatures during daily traffic, without the need for warm-up.

The adaptive tread design of the PremiumContact 7 ensures outstanding stability and ride comfort on both wet and dry roads. This innovation resolves the traditional trade-off between effective water dispersion and optimal dry handling.

It has already earned two prestigious European independent awards: the 2023 Summer Tyre from Tyre Reviews and the Best Touring Tyre 2023 from Auto Express.

With the Continental PremiumContact 7 tyre, driving on South Africa’s roads has never felt safer and more comfortable.

Source: QuickPic