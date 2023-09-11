Ford Everest simplifies towing for adventurers

For adventurers in need of a reliable towing companion, the Ford Everest offers rugged capability, smart safety features and innovative technologies that simplify the process of hitching and hauling.

Rob Hugo, the dynamic experience supervisor for the Ranger and the Everest at Ford Australia, emphasised the importance of ultimate towing performance for adventure-loving owners.

“We’ve designed and engineered the Everest to enable them to do more of what they love – whether that means hitching up a boat trailer for a weekend on the water or a camper or caravan to get away for a few days,” he said. “We’ve really focused on features that help flatter the novice and assist the expert to conquer any towing challenge with ease. We’ve made the systems easy and intuitive to use so that owners can simply enjoy the drive.”

Hitching made effortless

Hitching a trailer can be a daunting task, especially with an audience. Everest simplifies this process with a 360-degree camera that provides a top-down view to guide the vehicle close to the trailer. Additionally, a reverse view with dynamic lines and distance guides aids in aligning the tow ball with the receiver. For pinpoint accuracy, the hitch view button offers a bird’s eye view of the tow ball and receiver.

The integrated trailer connection checklist, accessible via the Sync system, offers a step-by-step reference guide for both novices and seasoned pros. Owners can also independently check their trailer lights without assistance. They can do this by pressing a button on the Sync screen or by using the FordPass app, which runs a test pattern of the tail lamps, brake lights, and indicator lights to confirm proper functionality.

The Everest’s dedicated tow/haul drive mode optimises power and control, holding gears longer when necessary and providing engine braking on inclines. It also enhances steering wheel resistance for better control and comfort.

Trailer sway control operates in the background to enhance towing confidence. It collaborates with the electronic stability control system to monitor towing performance. If the trailer begins swaying, the system warns the driver to slow down and, if necessary, applies brake pressure to individual wheels and the trailer’s brakes to eliminate the issue. It can even reduce engine power to help the driver regain control.

For added peace of mind, Ford’s blind spot information system now includes trailer coverage, allowing lane changes with confidence.

With the Ford Everest, towing adventures become stress-free and enjoyable, enabling you to focus on the thrill of the journey.

Source: QuickPic