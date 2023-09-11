Toyota Century reborn as a plug-in hybrid SUV

Previously offered solely in sedan format, the latest rendition offers modern Japanese luxury in a new SUV platform. This is all you need to know about the 2023 Toyota Century SUV.

However, South African motorists will have to wait and see if the car hits our shores, as Toyota South Africa has yet to confirm if we will receive any allocations of the new Century model.

The Century moniker has long since been the chauffeur-driven, uber-luxury offering colloquially known for ferrying the powerful and wealthy since the badge’s maiden voyage in 1967. Bold, elegant and grand serve as apt descriptions of the Century SUV’s design. The new model’s exterior is characterised by a two-tone colourway punctuated by the four ‘set-back’ lamps for the headlights and taillights.

Adding to the exuberant makeup of the four-seater SUV are elements such as the engraved phoenix emblem and fastidiously polished panels. Below the metal is a platform that offers significantly greater torsional rigidity and ride comfort. Additionally, the Century SUV utilises noise-reducing, clear laminated glass between the cargo area and cabin as a way of improving privacy and quietness.

Constructed to emulate and elevate the luxurious standards of the Century nameplate, the new higher-riding offering’s interior is a step up from what has been offered in previous models. Centred around the rear occupants, the rear seats recline fully, while a specially tuned auditory system may lull one to sleep.

Toyota has engineered the rear doors to open to 75 degrees, which accompanied by a raised cabin floor and automatic side-steps, allows for easy entry into the second row. The cockpit features a large touchscreen interface nestled into the stylised dashboard. The driver is assisted by an integrated digital display.

At the core of the passenger-carrying SUV is a 3.5l V6 assisted by a plug-in hybrid system. This combination allows for the use of a competent power supply, without sacrificing the serene and quiet driving experience expected of the Century badge. Power is delivered to all four wheels, and the system is improved by the addition of a Dynamic Rear Steering feature that affords the 5.2m SUV better low-speed handling.

