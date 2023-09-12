Alfa Romeo’s leaked compact SUV is a glimpse into the future

Alfa Romeo is expecting a new edition by 2024, in the form of a compact SUV, and the model has been leaked through a series of infotainment graphic images. Here is what we know about the model, potentially to be named Brennero, so far.

Alfa Romeo is known for its distinctive Italian design language, and the leaked images of the model suggest that this tradition will continue, albeit in a compact SUV format this time around. From the leaked images available, the vehicle which is believed to be sub-Tonale-sized features a sleek and sporty exterior with bold lines, a signature Alfa Romeo Scudetto grille, and sharp LED headlights.

The storied Italian automaker has been in a process of reinvention in recent years, focusing on delivering high-performance vehicles while expanding its product range, and one of the most significant revelations from the leaks is the potential for both electric and internal combustion engine powertrain options. Alfa Romeo seems to be embracing the future by offering customers a choice between traditional petrol/diesel engines and an electric motor, before going fully electric by the close of the decade.

The EV variant of the compact SUV aligns with the broader industry trend towards electrification. With stricter emissions regulations and a growing demand for electric vehicles, Alfa Romeo’s entry into the EV market could be a strategic move to capture eco-conscious consumers without compromising on performance.

This move into the compact SUV segment also puts Alfa Romeo in direct competition with other luxury automakers and their smaller SUV offerings. It’s a market segment that has seen strong growth in recent years, and Alfa Romeo’s unique design language and potential electrified powertrains could set it apart from the competition.

Alfa Romeo’s foray into the compact SUV market with both ICE and EV options indicates a forward-looking approach that aims to cater for a wide range of consumers. As we await official confirmation and more details from the manufacturer, it’s clear that Alfa Romeo’s future is looking broader than ever.

