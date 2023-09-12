Mazda offers loads of style and luxury with new model

The new Mazda2 epitomises the company’s Kodo philosophy, emphasising compact yet optimal design. This clever, compact car delivers everything today’s discerning driver desires within an efficient package. Mazda’s distinctive styling sets it apart, and on the Mazda2’s compact frame, the brand’s ‘Kodo – Soul of Motion’ design language makes a significant impact.

The exterior exudes luxury with its thoughtful, clean lines. It promises a stress-free driving experience right from first glance, conveying a wealthy and worldly heritage through its refined elements. The meticulous styling emphasises a wide stance, blending stability with elegance.

Inside you’ll discover many features that seamlessly align with your lifestyle. From the push-start ignition to the multifunction steering wheel and convenient Bluetooth and USB ports, the Mazda2 is designed to cater to your needs.

It now boasts a solid black bumper, while the Dynamic derivative features a solid color-coded grille with a stylish yellow insert.

The Mazda2 Individual presents a honeycomb grille with a striking red insert and a personalised roof wrap. Additionally, this model flaunts new black metallic wheels with machining.

Mazda’s Kodo design brings soul and personality to metal, wood and leather through traditional tools, exceptional craftsmanship and artistic passion. This approach prioritises simple, sculpted forms that achieve beauty without unnecessary distractions.

By crafting vehicles around the driver and incorporating human-centric technology, Mazda ensures that driving feels intuitive and effortless, providing maximum control, safety and driving pleasure.

Its Skyactiv technology represents Mazda’s ongoing commitment to enhancing vehicle technology for superior performance, lower emissions and precise driving dynamics. This comprehensive approach covers everything from chassis development to steering and fuel efficiency.

Pricing starts at R267 043.

Source: MotorPress