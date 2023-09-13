Huge sales milestone for Jeep Wrangler

Since its debut in 1987, the Jeep Wrangler has earned an endearing reputation among off-road enthusiasts as it pays homage to the legendary Willys, the vehicle that inspired the spirit and soul of the Jeep brand. It has now sold its five-millionth unit.

In South Africa, the off-road-focused model is available in three flavours, all powered by the same 209 kW and 347 N.m petrol V6.

Jeep Wrangler pricing

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 3.6 Sport – R999 900

Jeep Wrangler 3.6 Rubicon – R1 049 900

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 3.6 Rubicon – R1 099 900

The journey of the Wrangler began 37 years ago when the first model, known as the YJ, rolled off the production line at the American Motors Corporation factory. The YJ achieved impressive success, with 630 000 units sold between 1987 and 1995. It paved the way for subsequent generations, including the TJ in 1996, the JK in 2006, and the JL in 2017.

In 2021, the Wrangler 4xe Plug-in Hybrid made its European debut, garnering prestigious awards for its performance, efficiency, and sustainability. This electrified version combines a 2l turbocharged petrol engine with rear electric propulsion, delivering an impressive 280kW and 637N.m of torque. It also provides an all-electric range of up to 53km in urban areas and a fuel consumption rate of 3.5l/100km.

With the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee both available as 4Xe plug-in hybrids, the Stellantis-owned brand has confirmed plans for several fully electric vehicles in the near future, including the Wrangler. Whatever its form of propulsion, the automaker promises its products will keep delivering the same experience and off-roading capabilities.

