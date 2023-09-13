Volvo EX30: A hit among electric vehicle enthusiasts

Electric vehicle enthusiasts in South Africa are showing remarkable enthusiasm for the Volvo EX30, catapulting its demand into the top 10 globally. This news aligns perfectly with World EV Day 2023 on September 9, marking the fourth edition of a global event dedicated to showcasing the benefits of battery-powered vehicles and advocating for sustainable transportation methods.

The EX30, positioned as one of the most affordable full-size electric vehicles in South Africa, made its global debut on June 7, with local pre-orders opening the following day. Since then, South Africans have placed over 150 pre-orders, with more expressing interest on Volvo Car SA’s website.

To provide context, the first half of 2023 saw EV sales in South Africa reach 501 units, according to the industry representative body, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa. Volvo, the Swedish automaker, is leading the charge in the fully electric premium C-SUV segment thanks to the performance of models like the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. With the scheduled arrival of the EX30 in the first quarter of 2024, Volvo is poised to further bolster its presence in the rapidly growing EV market.

Among South Africans, the EX30 Twin Motor Performance Ultra has emerged as the most popular variant, accounting for nearly half of all local pre-orders. Following closely is the Single Motor Plus Extended Range, constituting about 25% of pre-orders, followed by the entry-level Single Motor Core variant, the flagship Twin Motor Performance Plus, and the Single Motor Ultra Extended Range.

Greg Maruszewski, the managing director of Volvo Car South Africa, said, “Since the EX30 was unveiled, we have been witnessing a steady influx of new orders every week. Although we have already secured a significant allocation of units for 2024, there’s a growing likelihood that we will need to increase that figure.”

“We worked tirelessly to set the EX30’s pricing at an exceptionally competitive level, offering South African consumers the opportunity to own an electric SUV at a price comparable to that of a similarly sized ICE vehicle. Our pre-order numbers affirm that we have achieved that goal,” Maruszewski said.

The EX30 range, comprising five models, starts at just R775 900. In its 315kW Twin Motor Performance configuration, the EX30 is the fastest-accelerating Volvo ever, achieving a 0-100km/h sprint in a mere 3.6 seconds. Additionally, the extended-range version of the single motor (rear-wheel drive) powertrain can cover up to 480km.

