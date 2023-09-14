2024 GR Sport Hilux confirmed for Australia but not SA yet

While the GR Sport Hilux was touted as an improvement of Hilux’s formula that took the badge to new heights, the 2024 model, earmarked for the Australian market, has further improved its sporty formula.

When the GR badge was affixed to the Hilux’s body and made readily available to the masses, it immediately stood out as a bigger and bolder rendition of the venerated nameplate. The same stands true for the 2024 model. Below the stand-offish metal is a pair of KYB monotube shock absorbers with a large piston diameter. Additionally, the 2024 GR Sport Hilux features a different front coil and rear leaf spring suspension system compared to the rest of the Hilux range. What this results in is an increase of 15mm in height alongside side an increased track width now standing and 135mm in the front and 155 mm in the rear.

Further alterations to the composition of the drivetrain include the omission of the rear sway bar to allow for greater axle articulation and a lessened chance of contact with the underbody when crossing uneven surfaces.

The 2.8l, turbodiesel four-cylinder remains unchanged from the variant that debuted in 2022 and is still mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. As such, the 2024 model has an output of 165kW/550N.m. While the engine remains undisturbed, the exterior has seen some noticeable changes.

The front bumper has been redesigned and is now characterised by new fog lamp bezels and a silver lip mould positioned above the skid plate. The fog lamp bezels seamlessly flow into the black over-fenders, which utilise aero ducts on the front wheel arches to reduce turbulence. The flank of the GR Sport Hilux showcases 17-inch Dakar-style alloy wheels wrapped in a pair of 265/65 R17 Bridgestone Dueler AT tyres. Behind the rubber and alloy goodies is a set of 338mm x 28mm four-piston callipers at the front, and smaller 312mm x 18mm single-piston callipers at the rear.

The cabin features familiar leather-wrapped seats with suede inserts and a few GR logos on the headrests.

Toyota Australia promises that the 2024 GR Sport Hilux will make its way onto dealership floors soon, but no word from Toyota South Africa just yet on whether or not we will receive the 2024 GR Sport Hilux in our market. We will keep our ears to the ground and update the story should any information be available regarding local availability.

