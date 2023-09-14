Volvo leads the South African electric vehicle charge

While many South Africans aspire to own an electric vehicle, affordability remains a significant hurdle.

However, Volvo, renowned for its safety features, has emerged as the preferred choice among electric vehicle buyers in South Africa.

In the first half of this year, the brand outsold all premium C-SUV electric rivals, marking a remarkable achievement.

According to figures released by the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, local electric vehicle (EV) sales in the first half of 2023 saw a staggering 145% year-on-year growth, totaling 502 units. Notably, this figure matches the entire EV sales effort for the entirety of 2022.

Leading this growth is the Swedish luxury automaker, with the XC40 Recharge and the newly launched C40 Recharge leading the premium C-SUV EV segment. Together, these models recorded 99 registrations, with the XC40 Recharge, available in both single motor plus and twin motor ultimate variants, contributing 89 of those sales.

Volvo’s segment total is more than three times that of its closest premium C-SUV EV competitor brand, which managed only 31 registrations. When it comes to individual model sales, the next closest contender in the category ended the first half of the year with just 22 sales.

Greg Maruszewski, the managing director of Volvo Car South Africa, commented on the success, saying, “The South African public’s response to our fully electric models has been overwhelming. In fact, thanks to the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge dominating the premium C-SUV EV segment, Volvo sold the second-highest number of electric cars of any brand across the industry over the first six months of the year, despite the fact two of our main competitors each offer as many as six fully electric nameplates.”

Volvo’s commitment to the electric future is evident, with pre-orders for the fully electric EX30 that opened in June.

By 2030, the Swedish luxury automaker aims to have every new vehicle it sells be completely electric, demonstrating its unwavering dedication to a zero-emission future.

Source: MotorPress