Is windscreen replacement necessary?

Should you be concerned about those small chips and cracks on your windscreen? Preventing minor chips from evolving into major cracks is not only possible but essential.

Dewald Ranft, the chairperson of the Motor Industry Workshop Association, highlights that when customers bring their cars in for servicing, the vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection, often revealing problematic chips. In such cases, workshops can provide advice accordingly.

While windscreens are engineered to offer structural support for vehicles and withstand the stresses of travel, damage is bound to occur, especially when roads are poorly maintained.

Interestingly, windscreens consist of two layers of glass with an inner layer of automotive safety film between them. This inner layer, or lamination, serves to hold together the shattered outer layers in the event of an accident. This is why windscreens crack upon impact but typically don’t disintegrate, providing protection to the driver.

The question arises whether the damage necessitates a full windscreen replacement or if a repair will suffice.

Ranft underscores that your windscreen acts as a protective shield. “A crack or chip compromises the efficiency of a windscreen. Cracks can be safely repaired, but certain rules apply. You shouldn’t repair your windscreen if there are more than three cracks in total, including past chips. The chip should not be too close to the windscreen’s edge, and they shouldn’t be in the A zone, which is the area in front of the driver’s side,” he advises.

Advanced vehicle technology demands advanced windscreens, equipped with advanced driver assistance systems that help prevent accidents and mitigate their severity. Cars with such technology require special windscreens that must be recalibrated during the replacement process.

In general, most chips and cracks can be repaired. “Four factors are used to assess the damage: size, type, depth and location. A qualified auto glass repair technician should perform this assessment to determine whether the windscreen is repairable.”

Traditionally, any crack wider than 2.5cm in diameter and longer than 7cm should not be repaired, and a complete replacement is recommended. However, advancements in technology now permit the repair of wider chips and longer cracks.

The type of crack is also crucial, as there are various types, some of which can be fixed while others cannot. “In general, chips and cracks that can be covered with a R2 coin are usually reparable,” explains Ranft.

Typically, an average chip or crack can be repaired within 30 to 40 minutes, while a windscreen replacement may take a few hours. “Depending on the workshop or vehicle glass fitment centre’s workload, you may need to schedule your car for the day or, if it’s already in for servicing, allow for extra time,” he advises.

The key is to address any damage as swiftly as possible. Ranft recommends consulting your insurer to determine coverage and any applicable excess fees.

Source: Cathy Findley PR