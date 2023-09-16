Mazda announces Takumi launch in South Africa

The Mazda CX-60 has been turning heads wherever it goes, and Mazda has just revealed that the Takumi variant will soon join the local line-up.

As the flagship of the range, the CX-60 boasts a formidable 3.3-litre in-line 6-cylinder turbodiesel mild hybrid powerplant, delivering an impressive 187kW and 550Nm of torque.

The Mazda CX-60 Takumi showcases an exclusive front bumper design, a piano black grille with a bar-type design, a bright metal finish on the front signature wings, side signatures and glazing surrounds, along with striking 20-inch black metallic diamond-cut machined alloy wheels.

Craig Roberts, the managing director of Mazda Southern Africa, comments, “The CX-60 is an exceptional SUV in any variant, and we are excited to introduce the Takumi to our local line-up.”

The Takumi is anticipated to arrive in South Africa in February 2024. Pricing and comprehensive specifications will be confirmed closer to the launch date.

Source: MotorPress