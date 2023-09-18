The Audi RS 6 and RS 7 are better than ever

The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance are the most powerful and fastest RS models ever made.

The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo TFSI engine produces 463kW of power and 850Nm of torque, which is enough to accelerate the Avant from 0 to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and the Sportback in 3.6 seconds.

The new models also feature a new self-locking centre differential that improves handling and reduces understeer. The differential distributes engine power to the rear axle at a ratio of 40:60 but can send up to 70% to the front axle and 85% to the rear axle if needed.

They ride on standard 22-inch wheels with high-performance tyres. The wheels are made from a lightweight forging-milling process and help to improve throttle response.

Inside, the new models feature a range of upgrades, including a new steering wheel with contrasting stitching, blue seat belts, and Dinamica microfibre accents. Customers can also choose from three different RS design packages, each with its own unique colour scheme.

The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance are available to order now. Local pricing starts at R2 332 700 for the Avant and R2 444 500 for the Sportback.

Source: MotorPress