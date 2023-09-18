Motoring

The Audi RS 6 and RS 7 are better than ever

The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance models are more powerful and faster than ever before, thanks to a new 4.0-litre V8 biturbo TFSI engine.

6 hours ago
Supplied content 1 minute read

The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance are the most powerful and fastest RS models ever made.

The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo TFSI engine produces 463kW of power and 850Nm of torque, which is enough to accelerate the Avant from 0 to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds and the Sportback in 3.6 seconds.

The new models also feature a new self-locking centre differential that improves handling and reduces understeer. The differential distributes engine power to the rear axle at a ratio of 40:60 but can send up to 70% to the front axle and 85% to the rear axle if needed.

They ride on standard 22-inch wheels with high-performance tyres. The wheels are made from a lightweight forging-milling process and help to improve throttle response.

Inside, the new models feature a range of upgrades, including a new steering wheel with contrasting stitching, blue seat belts, and Dinamica microfibre accents. Customers can also choose from three different RS design packages, each with its own unique colour scheme.

The new Audi RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback performance are available to order now. Local pricing starts at R2 332 700 for the Avant and R2 444 500 for the Sportback.

Source: MotorPress

 

Matthys Ferreira

Served in SAPS for 22 years - specialised in forensic and crime scene investigation and forensic photography. A stint in photographic sales and management followed. Been the motoring editor at Lowveld Media since 2007. "A petrol head I am not but I am good at what I do".
 

