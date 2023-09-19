Employment as a result of Stellantis’ R3b investment into SA

Injecting R3b into a Coega facility, Stellantis has taken its next step of being a pivotal player in the region. With the Peugeot Landtrek one-ton bakkie confirmed for production in the Eastern Cape from 2025 onwards, the automaker has also detailed the economic benefit the country will receive from their choice to produce locally.

“The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is enthralled for Stellantis to have chosen the proposed site in Coega for their Southern African manufacturing operations. Joining other major manufacturers in the area makes the Coega region the primary automotive hub in the country,” says CDC CEO Khwezi Tiya.

Direct employment as a result of the R3b investment is expected at 1 000 jobs while Stellantis will be massively investing in over 500 000 hours in training and skills to develop and support the local teams to the level of global standards.

“This is a much needed and welcomed economic boost for the Eastern Cape province with an anticipated economy wide impact on the province’s GDP of R 664m. Household income is anticipated to increase to R558.4m within the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and R577.4m for the entire province. Most importantly, an anticipated 1 800 jobs will be created in the metro and around 2 097 for the EC province,” adds Tiya.

With the new model expected to arrive by early 2026, can the French-badged bakkie mount more of an offensive on the likes of the locally-produced Hilux, D-Max and Ranger which dominate monthly local sales?

