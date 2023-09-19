Motoring

Renault introduces a cutting-edge approach to hybrid SUVs

The new Arkana and Captur offer reduced fuel consumption and an improved driving experience. Read more here.

Renault is pioneering an approach to electric and hybrid vehicles with its E-Tech powertrain technology.

It is used in the Arkana and Captur E-Tech hybrid SUVs, which offer a number of benefits, including:

  • Reduced fuel consumption: Up to 40% less fuel consumption in the urban cycle compared to a traditional combustion engine
  • Improved driving pleasure: Smooth and responsive acceleration, even in electric mode
  • Automatic recharging: The battery recharges automatically while driving, so you don’t have to worry about plugging it in
  • Advanced safety features: These SUVs come standard with a number of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control and lane centering assistance.

In addition to their impressive fuel efficiency and driving dynamics, the Arkana and Captur hybrid SUVs also offer stylish and spacious interiors.

The Arkana features a coupe-like design with a sloping roofline, while the Captur has a more traditional SUV look. Both cars come standard with a number of features, including a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

If you’re looking for a stylish and efficient SUV that offers a fun and engaging driving experience, the Renault Arkana and Captur E-Tech Hybrid are a great option.

Source: QuickPic

 

