Pricing of GWM’s ORA electric vehicle confirmed

As we prepare for the imminent arrival of GWM’s compact ORA electric vehicle (EV), Haval Motors SA has confirmed the pricing of its latest all-electric offering.

Pricing sees the ORA stands as the cheapest EV offering in the local market.

Pricing:

ORA 03 Super Lux : R686 950

ORA 03 400 Super Lux : R775 950

ORA 400 Ultra luxury : R805 950

ORA GT Ultra luxury: R835 950

The entry-level model, the ORA 03 Super Lux, will likely utilise a 48kWh battery pack, which the firm claims could afford a driving range of up to 310km. Furthermore, the Super Lux is speculated to have a total output of 105kW and 210Nm. The rest of the range will likely utilise a 63kWh battery pack which not only means a higher power output, but also an increase in driving range.

While the 400 Super Lux is a step up from the entry-level model, power output remains undisturbed despite being motivated by the larger 63kWh battery pack. The range-topping model, the ORA GT Ultra luxury, is said to have an output of 126kW and 250Nm. Aside from powertrain changes, the GT Ultra luxury derivative is characterised by its more aggressive demeanour by way of redesigned front and rear bumpers, a bespoke wheel design and a unique spoiler with the ‘GT’ inlay on the sides of the spoiler.

With the 63kWh battery pack, the 400 Super Lux and its higher-ranking stablemates will likely have a driving range closer to 400km. Additionally, this battery pack configuration allows it to sprint to 100km/h from a standstill in 8.2 seconds. Beyond added performance, the 63kWh battery pack is capable of recuperating 80% charge from 0% in roughly one hour on a DC charger (80kW).

Would you have one of these over the Mini SE?

