South African roads are dangerous, determines price comparison website

A study by Compare the Market has found that South Africa has the most dangerous drivers in the world.

The study, which analysed data from the World Health Organization, found that SA has a road fatality rate of 30.2 deaths per 100 000 people. This is significantly higher than the global average of 18.2 deaths per 100 000 people.

It found that a number of factors contribute to SA’s high road fatality rate, including:

The average age and condition of vehicles in the country. Many older cars are no longer in a roadworthy state.

Poor driver training. South African drivers receive very little formal driver training.

Lack of law enforcement. There is a lack of enforcement of traffic laws in South Africa.

The Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) has called for tougher law enforcement to reduce road deaths in the country. “The reality unfortunately is that even though we have some of the best laws and regulations in place, enforcement is lacking and that is where we are losing the battle,” says Jakkie Olivier, CEO of RMI.

The RMI says that regular testing of vehicles older than 10 years for roadworthiness would go a long way in reducing the number of accidents. It also says that there needs to be more investment in driver training.

The study by Compare the Market is a wake-up call for SA, according to the RMI. The country needs to take action to reduce its high road fatality rate. Tougher law enforcement and better driver training are essential steps in the right direction, the organisation said.

Source: Cathy Findley PR