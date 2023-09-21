Introducing the luxurious Mercedes EQE

The Mercedes EQE redefines luxury with its fusion of form and function.

This all-electric vehicle is the versatile cousin of the EQE executive saloon, offering essential innovations from the EQS series and a dynamic edge over the EQS SUV.

Get ready to explore the spaciousness and distinctive design of the EQE SUV. It blends aesthetics with a sporty SUV character, setting new standards in its class. Compact overhangs and a streamlined front end assembly give it a sleek look.

The EQE SUV’s aerodynamics delivers an impressive Cd value of 0.255, despite its spacious interior and short rear overhang. The flat windscreen, sweeping roofline and indents also play key roles in this achievement.

For the UK market, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 350 4MATIC offers a remarkable 215kW and 765Nm. The lithium-ion battery comprises 10 modules and boasts innovative battery management software that can be updated over the air. Enjoy a WLTP range of 461-551km.

It comes with a comprehensive suite of driving assistance systems, including attention assist, active brake assist, a parking package with a reversing camera and speed limit assist. Monitor system status and activity through the assistance display in the driver’s display. Additional options are available in the assistance package and the driving assistance plus package.

Electric drivetrain

Battery development is a cornerstone of Mercedes-Benz’s electrification strategy. The EQE SUV benefits from a new generation of high-energy-density batteries introduced with the EQS, setting benchmarks in performance, efficiency and charging capacity. The rear electric motor’s six-phase operation enables one-pedal driving and automatic deceleration.

The charging system, located above the rear axle, allows for battery charging via single-phase or three-phase alternating current, with an optional capacity of up to 22kWh.

Mark Raine, the co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa, praises the EQE SUV as a compact yet practical luxury vehicle that offers a dynamic driving experience without compromise.

Alex Boavida, the vice president of sales and marketing, highlights the SUV’s sublime design, impressive range and advanced technology, making it an enticing choice for luxury-conscious buyers.

Agility financing offers flexibility and comes with a guaranteed future value. At the end of the finance term, you can renew, retain, or return the vehicle, following the fair wear and tear guide.

The recommended retail price for the EQE 350 4MATIC is R2 194 500.

Source: MotorPress