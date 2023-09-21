Peugeot E-3008 debuts as sassy French EV

Peugeot has officially unveiled the third-generation Peugeot 3008, marking a new era for this popular model with a focus on electric powertrains and advanced interior technology. The all-new C-segment crossover, initially showcased in its all-electric form as the E-3008, will later introduce mild-hybrid powertrains.

On the outside, the French newcomer can be easily differentiated with Peugeot’s three-clawed light signature, an enlarged logo on the grille, and smaller headlights nestled between the hood and grille. It features LED lights with Pixel LED technology, which are adaptive.

The vehicle offers six paint options, including Obsession Blue, which changes color based on lighting and viewing angle. Other color choices include Ingaro Blue, Okenite White, Pearl Black, Artense Gray, and Titanium Gray.

The E-3008 debuts as the first-ever series production model built on the STLA Medium platform developed by Stellantis, Peugeot’s parent company. It will be available in two trim levels; Allure and GT, with three option packages and three electric powertrain choices.

Single-Motor Variant: This version features a 73kWh battery pack and a front-mounted permanent synchronous electric motor, producing 157kW and 343Nm of torque. It offers an estimated driving range of 525km on a full charge. Dual-Motor Variant: This model uses the same 73kWh battery and front motor as the single-motor variant but adds a rear-mounted electric motor with outputs of 83kW and 166Nm. The combined power output is 240kW, with the same estimated range of 525km. Long-Range Variant: Equipped with a larger 98kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor 170kW and 343Nm, this version offers a maximum range of 700km. It is limited exclusively to a single motor derivative.

The E-3008 provides multiple driving modes, including a 4WD mode for the dual-motor variant, distributing power to all four wheels in slippery conditions at speeds up to 135km/h.

Charging options for the E-3008 include AC and DC charging. The standard onboard charger accepts up to 11kW from a three-phase source, with an optional 22kW three-phase unit available. DC fast charging supports up to 160kW, enabling a 20% to 80% charge in 30 minutes for the standard battery.

The E-3008 features Vehicle-to-Load functionality, allowing users to export power from the high-voltage battery for household appliances or other uses at up to 3kW and 16A. It also offers a V1G smart charging function that optimises charging time and power consumption based on time slots.

The vehicle maximises battery capacity with a heat pump for interior heating instead of a conventional system. It offers three regenerative braking levels: Low, Moderate, and Increased, which also activate the rear brake lights. One pedal driving is not mentioned in their press release.

Remaining in the interior, the E-3008 boasts a standout feature—the massive i-Cockpit 21-inch curved widescreen display atop the dashboard, serving as both a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. However, the base Allure trim offers a different setup with two 10-inch screens integrated into a single support. In terms of versatility and usability, the SUV boasts 470l for the all-wheel-drive version and 520l for the front-wheel-drive variant It provides a total of 17 storage compartments, totaling 34 liters of storage space.

The third-generation Peugeot 3008 will be manufactured at the Stellantis factory in Sochaux, France, where the battery packs are also assembled. Deliveries are expected to commence in Europe and other markets by the end of the year. We are yet to receive confirmation if the South African market will be receiving the newcomer.

