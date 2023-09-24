Festival of Motoring proves South Africa’s appetite for motorsport

One of Mzanzi’s premier motoring events has come to a close. With 26 508 visitors from 210 cities in and around the region, organisers from this year’s edition of the Festival of Motoring are happy to report a successful event.

Enthusiasts from 19 countries, including our own, voted the Festival of Motoring as the #1 consumer automotive event in South Africa through a third-party survey.

“We are very satisfied with this outcome and strive to improve the Festival of Motoring even further in the future. We have already achieved a very high satisfaction level on both the OEM side as well as on the attendee side.

“We feel that we have developed a very good understanding of the needs of both the car enthusiasts and the manufacturers and will continue to refine our concept,” says Michael Dehn, Managing Director of the organisers, Messe Frankfurt South Africa.

Despite attendance numbers from the previous year being slightly down, appearances from several highly reputable manufacturers ensured there was no shortage of on- and off-track activities for attendees. With 21 automotive brands on display, the Festival of Motoring turned into a showcase for the automotive industry.

Nomagugu Sibeko, Government Affairs and Communications for BMW Group stated that BMW Group South Africa’s participation at the 6th edition of the Festival of Motoring comes amid a particularly special year as BMW Group celebrates its 50-year anniversary in South Africa.

The company’s 50th birthday celebration looks back at its vibrant heritage and unique automotive product history, achievements, and successes. Serving as a platform to demonstrate new technology, the German automaker also had the opportunity to show what the silent BMW electric range was capable of.

“This year, our focus was on celebrating legacies,” said Judy Maharaj, Show Director for the Festival of Motoring.

“Porsche, a true automotive icon, celebrated its 75th anniversary at the event. They honoured six decades of the legendary Porsche 911 and two decades of the groundbreaking Cayenne. It was a significant occasion that showcased Porsche’s rich history and innovation.”

With the obvious benefits for enthusiasts, the organisers claim that the event is a crucial aspect for future car purchasers since 20% of ticket holders planned to buy a car within the next three, six, or 12 months. Of those, 21% are planning to pay for their new vehicle in cash, while 30% are opting for financing, with the rest still weighing their options.

The post Festival of Motoring proves South Africa’s appetite for motorsport appeared first on Car Magazine.