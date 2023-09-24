Ford introduces first hybrid-powered bakkie

Ford is set to debut the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid bakkie in 2025, expanding its bakkie range with an innovative offering.

Andrew Birkic, the president and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand, describes the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid as a versatile solution for work, leisure and family needs, offering customers the option of emissions-free electric driving for short trips or hybrid performance that excels on- and off-road.

This Ranger variant boasts impressive torque, surpassing all other Ranger models. It combines a 2.3-litre Ford EcoBoost turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor and rechargeable battery system. The vehicle can operate solely on electric power for over 45km, emitting zero tailpipe emissions and saving on fuel costs. This feature is particularly beneficial for Australian Ranger owners, with more than half of them covering daily distances of 40km or less.

The Ranger Plug-In Hybrid maintains a maximum braked towing capacity of 3 500kg, aligning with the rest of the Ranger line-up. Additionally, it comes equipped with Pro Power Onboard, allowing owners to power tools and appliances at worksites or remote campsites.

Notably, this hybrid retains the Ranger’s proven four-wheel-drive capabilities, selectable drive modes and advanced driver safety and assist features.

Andrew Birkic underscores the Ranger Plug-in Hybrid’s role in facilitating a transition to an electrified future, offering confidence and capability synonymous with the brand. It will join Ford Australia’s line-up as the fifth electrified vehicle, alongside the Mach-E, E-Transit, E-Transit Custom and Puma BEV.

