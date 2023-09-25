Alfa Romeo’s upcoming compact crossover rendered

Italian automaker Alfa Romeo has had its latest project revealed. Referred to it as ‘Project Kid’ during its development phase, the final production name and model are yet to be revealed.

Recently, leaked images of the Alfa Romeo compact crossover surfaced online, offering a first look at the automaker’s smallest SUV to date. While the initial images didn’t provide much clarity, they hinted at the vehicle’s styling direction. The front still showcases the iconic triangular grille, albeit more diminutive to current models, while the badge is now seated on the bonnet.

With these latest speculative renders, we now have a clearer look at the model. The headlights maintain their signature sinister and piercing profile without employing the need for the split headlight design. The front bumper sports aggressive treatment and gaping air intakes, suggesting the render could be motivated by either an internal combustion engine or a hybrid powertrain.

When examining the profile and overall shape, you’ll notice several design elements shared with Alfa Romeo’s larger Tonale model. This consistency in styling cues across the line-up helps create a strong brand identity. Turning to the rear, Alfa’s traditional aesthetic continues, characterised by slim 3+3 taillights and a sculpted tailgate, exuding an upscale appearance. Since these renders are based on the leaked images, no official power figures and performance details are available.

As Alfa Romeo ventures into the electric SUV segment, this compact crossover has the potential to be a formidable contender.

