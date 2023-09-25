Hyundai Ioniq 6 receives another prestigious award

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 has recently been awarded the Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) designation by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) in America

The vehicle surpassed rigorous criteria, particularly in front-crash prevention systems designed to safeguard pedestrians during both daylight and nighttime conditions.

Brian Latouf, the global chief safety officer of the Hyundai Motor Company, emphasised its unwavering dedication to customer safety. He states, “At Hyundai, ensuring customer safety is foundational to our brand and at the centre of what we do. We believe in providing customers with a safe experience while on their journey. Through our extensive development in safety engineering and technology integration, we are able to meet the stringent TSP+ testing requirements recently instituted by IIHS. We are extremely proud that the 2023 Ioniq 6 has achieved such a significant safety accolade, furthering Hyundai’s pursuit of industry leadership in IIHS awards.”

To attain the TSP+ distinction in 2023, a vehicle must secure excellent ratings in driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front, and updated side crash tests. Additionally, it must feature “acceptable” or “good” headlights as standard across all trim levels. Moreover, a front-crash prevention system must earn “advanced” or “superior” ratings in both daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

David Harkey, the president of the IIHS, expressed his enthusiasm for the Ioniq 6’s achievement, especially as it is Hyundai’s latest electric vehicle. He stressed the importance of maintaining safety as a priority in alternative power vehicles to work towards the goal of zero traffic fatalities.

Source: QuickPic