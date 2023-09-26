Debuted in 2022, Pininfarina’s NAMX HUV proposed a removable hydrogen capsule system aiding in what the firm called ‘limitless mobility’. This is what the revolutionary model was all about.

Looking for your next new or used SUV? Find it here with CARmag.

Several automakers have tried their hand at hydrogen power, with each exploring a different avenue, including Pininfarina.

In the past decade, the design firm has produced a slew of hydrogen-powered vehicles, from the H2 Speed to a racing truck powered by hydrogen.

Related: Hydrogen Powered BMW iX5 Continues Testing in Desert

The NAMX HUV is a unique take and is the culmination of the firm’s knowledge gained over the past decade. It features six removable hydrogen canisters (which slot into the rear of the hydrogen-powered SUV), affording the NAMX a driving range between 700km and 800km. Have a closer look at the project here.

Related: Automobili Pininfarina unveils new 1 400 kW Battista offshoot

Additionally, this was the first product designed by the famed group that started from front to back. Ideally, the canisters would be placed in a CapXtore fueling station which hosts a collective of hydrogen tanks.

Related: Pininfarina’s Open-Top B95 Can Reach Speeds Exceeding 300 km/h!

The NAMX was offered in two derivatives. The entry-level model features a rear-wheel-drive system that has a 223kW output and a limited top speed of 200km/h. The higher-strung GTH version features an all-wheel-drive layout of 410kW, allowing it to reach 100km/h from standstill in 4.5 seconds. Most recently, the NAMX was showcased at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Browse over 26 000 new and used cars here with CARmag.

The post Remember Pininfarina’s Hydrogen-Powered NAMX HUV? appeared first on CAR Magazine.