Fiat secures top spot in German magazine’s reader survey

Auto Zeitung, a renowned German automotive magazine, recently conducted a reader survey and the clear winner among vans was the Fiat Ducato.

Auto Zeitung ranks among the top three car magazines in Germany, making this award a significant indicator of automotive trends.

The Fiat Ducato effortlessly meets all the criteria for performance, driving comfort, advanced driver assistance systems and infotainment. Its technology rivals that of modern cars, with engine options delivering up to 132kW, available with either a manual transmission or a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

For over 40 years, the Fiat Professional Ducato has consistently achieved remarkable success. It has evolved from a dependable partner for professionals into a luxurious vehicle, especially when transformed into a camper.

Since its introduction in 1981, the Ducato has undergone continuous enhancements, making it a trendsetter now available in over 80 countries worldwide. This global presence cements its position as a benchmark in this segment.

Source: QuickPic