Toyota GR86 40th anniversary pays tribute to the OG

Toyota recently introduced a special treat for enthusiasts in Japan, with the unveiling of the 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Edition, a homage to the iconic AE86.

This limited-edition sports coupe, based on the top-tier RZ trim, not only pays tribute to its predecessor but also elevates its performance package and aesthetics.

The 40th Anniversary Limited Edition takes cues from the AE86 Sprinter Trueno, featuring distinctive design elements both inside and out. Notably, it showcases black decals on the doors with ‘since 1983′ and ’40th’ lettering, emphasising its heritage. You’ll find the same emblem adorning the door card embroidery and GR-branded floor mats.

Available exclusively in white or red exteriors, the interior boasts a striking black and red upholstery combination. Setting it apart from the RZ trim, the ducktail spoiler sports a sleek crystal black silica finish as opposed to body colour and the 18-inch aluminium wheels come in a dark grey metallic shade, rather than matte black.

But it’s not just about appearances, this GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition introduces some meaningful technical enhancements as well. With a Brembo brake system and specially tuned shock absorbers, it promises to elevate the sports coupe’s on-road performance. These performance improvements are set to become available on the regular Toyota GR86 models in the 2024 model year, but it’s this limited edition that gets the privilege of the inaugural showcase.

Under the bonnet, the engine retains its standard form – a spirited 2.4l, four-cylinder petrol engine, churning out 174kW of power and 250N.m of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission to deliver that quintessential rear-wheel-drive driving experience. With a mere 200 units being offered, the GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition is poised to become another Japanese domestic market favourite that won’t make its way to South Africa.

