Alfa Romeo revives iconic 1960s classic: The Alfa 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo has unveiled plans to painstakingly craft just 33 units of the legendary Alfa 33 Stradale using an exclusive artisan process.

These cars are, and have always been, a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to beauty, performance and craftsmanship.

Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, expressed the significance of this endeavor, stating, “This is the brand’s first custom-built car since 1969, and I promise it won’t be the last.”

Design and aesthetics

Crafted by the Alfa Romeo Centro Stile, the new 33 Stradale draws inspiration from the iconic 1967 model while infusing elements from the brand’s contemporary design language.

The exterior design boasts impeccable proportions, sculpted volumes, and meticulously finished surfaces – a true embodiment of Alfa Romeo’s “necessary beauty”. The front features a muscular volume housing the iconic shield and distinctive elliptical lights.

The dynamic profile showcases “elytra” doors and large side air inlets, delivering a unique panoramic view for the driver. The rear exudes strength with its truncated tail, V-shaped graphic and round rear light clusters.

Aerodynamic efficiency is achieved with a remarkable Cx of 0.375.

Inside, the design philosophy prioritises minimalism and engagement with the driving experience. The cockpit’s design minimises distractions with a limited number of controls on the centre console. A 3D “telescope” display in front of the driver provides a unique interaction, and the steering wheel, devoid of buttons, aims to deliver the pure joy of driving.

Alfa Romeo’s finest engineering

Under the hood, you’ll find a 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo engine with over 485kW, paired with an eight-speed DCT gearbox. This powertrain, shared with Alfa Romeo’s highest-performance cars, propels the 33 Stradale to a top speed of 333km/h and allows it to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in under three seconds.

For those who crave even more power, an electric variant boasting over 560kW and an estimated range of 450km is also available.

Artisanal uniqueness

The new “fuoriserie” by Alfa Romeo is not just a limited production; it’s a collection of bespoke masterpieces. No two cars are identical. Customers have actively participated in the creative process, even “signing” their chassis number, giving each vehicle a unique identity.

These exclusive automobiles are crafted by the Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, ensuring the highest standards of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

In short, the 33 Stradale is a symbol of Alfa Romeo’s history and Italian design, making it highly sought after by collectors.

Source: QuickPic