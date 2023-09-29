A brief walkthrough of Ford’s history ahead of it’s 100th year in SA

The Ford Motor Company of South Africa began as a converted wool store located on Grahamstown Road. This was the 16th assembly plant constructed outside of the US and served as an auxiliary branch for Ford of Canada. The assembly plant began building Ford Models T’s on the 19th of January 1924 using knocked-down kits from Ford of Canada.

These were essentially a medley of parts needed to assemble the Model T’s and, in the span of the plant’s first 12 months, managed to produce a total of 1 446 vehicles. Just two years after the maiden voyage of the brand in South Africa, Ford reported a total of 18 118 licensed Fords in the country, which at the time was triple that of the nearest competitor.

In October 1930, the Ford Motor Company of South Africa relocated from Grahamstown Road to Harrower Road, where it would receive multiple expansions over the years.

Post WW2 Ford ushered in a new production plant in the Neave Industrial Township, which officially opened on October 1st 1948. The plant was responsible for the production of several Ford titles ranging from the Fairlane muscle car to the upmarket Ford Prefect.

In 1963, by way of an R8m investment, the Strundale Engine Plant was born, and a few years later would be accompanied by the Strundale Assembly Plant, which was specially designed to handle the production of the Cortina. One of the greatest milestones in the South African arm of the Blue Oval was the production of the one-millionth vehicle just over half a century after the firm’s first steps.

In January 1985, the South African Motor Corporation took over Ford’s local manufacturing, distribution and sales operations following discussions between Ford, Amcar and Anglo-American. As a result of these talks, all operations in Gqeberha, and relocated them to the Silverton production plant. We’ve been inside the high-tech facility, have a look here!

In 1993, the two-millionth vehicle was produced just two decades after they’d produced their one-millionth vehicle. At the tail-end of the century, Ford had begun production of the hallowed Ford Fiesta and only a year later won the title of South African Car of the Year.

Fast forward two decades as we approach this 100th anniversary and Ford South Africa enjoys robust performance across the local market’s many segments. More recent and noteworthy achievements include having their Ranger Bakkie win the South African Car of the Year award, while the Everest SUV finished second but managed to secure the Adventure SUV award. Presently, Ford holds one of the most revered spots in the local market and employs thousands of South Africans.

In celebrating this 100th anniversary, here’s to 100 more, Ford!

