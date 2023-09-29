Expert tips for fuel efficiency: drive smart, save big

Fuel prices in South Africa are reaching record heights, and the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) reports that petrol prices are the highest they’ve been since July last year, making it imperative for drivers to adopt fuel-saving strategies and plan their routes wisely.

City Logistics, South Africa’s largest privately owned logistics transport business, operates a fleet of over 1 200 vehicles, and their drivers are at the forefront of fuel-saving efforts. Ryan Gaines, CEO of City Logistics, emphasises the need for transport businesses to train their drivers in fuel-conscious strategies due to the substantial increase in fuel expenses, which, for their fleet and with the recent price hikes in September, increased with about R4m per month.

City Logistics has a long history of intensive driver training, and the results are impressive. According to data from Daimler’s Fleetboard telematics system, City Logistics’ drivers consistently receive ratings of 9/10, exceeding the industry average of 7/10.

So, what’s their secret to success?

One key factor contributing to their efficient driving is the use of advanced driver assistance systems (Adas). While Adas primarily focuses on collision-avoidance technologies and driver aids, they can also significantly impact fuel consumption and emissions. These systems help drivers by reducing unnecessary acceleration and braking, two behaviours that lead to increased fuel consumption.

For instance, adaptive cruise control, available in many modern cars, adjusts vehicle speed and distance based on traffic flow, preventing abrupt acceleration and braking, which guzzles fuel. In City Logistics’ Actros trucks, this technology is known as predictive powertrain control and can reduce fuel consumption by up to 5% by adapting driving style to the road’s topography.

Another Adas feature in the Actros trucks is Mirrorcam, which replaces traditional rear-view mirrors and contributes to a 1.5% reduction in overall fuel consumption.

But how can car drivers benefit from these insights?

Gaines advises motorists to explore their vehicle manuals to identify and utilise available driver assistance features.

For example, Mercedes-Benz’s C-Class offers features like pre-safe impulse side (for reducing side impact consequences), active lane-keeping assist (to stay in the lane), and active distance assist Distronic (for maintaining a set speed on free-flowing roads). Distronic, in particular, can help drivers achieve fuel-efficient driving.

These driver assistance features, inspired by those used by truck drivers, not only enhance safety but also result in significant savings at the pump.

Source: Nikki Chennells