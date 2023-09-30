Motoring

Porsche’s limited-edition 911 GT3 R rennsport has a lot of power

From engine to rear wing, this magnificent rendition of the 992 leaves car enthusiasts in awe – and has ludicrous power output.

Image: Porsche.

Porsche’s new 911 GT3 R rennsport is the highest strung-rendition of the new 992 generation. With an eye-watering power increase and bespoke bodywork, it is a shame that only 77 race-ready examples will ever be made.

“The new Porsche 911 GT3 R rennsport offers the experience of driving a 911-based racing car in what is probably the most primal form,” says Thomas Laudenbach, the vice president of motorsport

The 911 GT3 R rennsport is lauded as the successor to the Porsche 935, however, its underpinnings are the skeleton of a 992-gen GT3. Only the bonnet and roof remain undisturbed, whereas the rest of the car, from engine to rear wing, has been altered. The 911 GT3 R rennsport features a slightly reworked front bumper, which houses new cooling air intakes and ducts.

The traditional wing mirrors were replaced by three cameras integrated into the outer shell of the mirrorless race car. The rear is dominated by a large rear wing, which borrows its shape from the Brumops Porsche 935/77 that secured seventh overall at the 1978 24 Hours of Daytona. Additional visual differentiators include redesigned air inlets and outlet panels on the front wheel arches, illuminated Porsche lettering, and a sparse rear apron. The flank of the car is accentuated by 18-inch BBS centre-locking wheels. The cabin pared back and race-ready, features a full roll cage, one driver’s seat, and a Porsche racing steering wheel.

rennsport
Image: Porsche.

Below the carbon and metal is a 4.2-litre naturally-aspirated flat-six engine, with the ability to rev up to 9 400r/min (400r/min more than the GT3 RS) and is mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox. With the freedoms that come with race homologation, the development team have elevated the GT3’s power output to 456kW, while the rear-wing-less 911 S/T produces 386kW and hot-blooded GT3 R produces 416kW. What’s even better than its ludicrous power output is the fact that it can be powered by E25 fuels, which is a 25%/75% mixture of ethanol and petrol and, in the case of the 911 GT3 R transport, also bio-fuels. This allows for the rennsport model to be operated in a nearly carbon-neutral configuration.

rennsport
Image: Porsche.

The development team says it hopes to achieve a kerb weight of 1 240kg. Lightweight, eye-catching, but oh so exclusive, what are your thoughts on the 911 GT3 R rennsport?

