Youngtimers’ race at Zwartkops presents a scorcher

Rob Clark walked off with a double victory at the September 23 race meeting at Zwartkops Raceway just outside Tshwane.

He made his intentions clear from the outset, as he put his colourful Honda on pole position with a scorching 1 minute 16.2 second lap in the cooler morning qualifying conditions. Group N veteran Mike O’Sullivan was second, 1.5 seconds adrift aboard his similar silver Mosport entry, with newcomer Jonathan Visser hard on his heels in his Auto Express Car Service VW Jetta. Nissan Sentra STi duo, Tiaan Smith’s BP tribute and Ryno van Zyl’s WRT version followed.

Starting 10 seconds behind the HRSA Racing Sprint field, the Youngtimers soon caught the rear of the slower class E and F entries. Clark was quick to negotiate those backmarkers to pull a sizeable gap to O’Sullivan and Visser, who were delayed in getting by the slower cars. Clark ultimately took a seven-second win over O’Sullivan, Visser and Smith.

O’Sullivan got the jump on Clark into turn 1 of race 2, with Visser and Smith in close attendance. Clark was, however, soon back on top with a move through turn 4 that allowed him to pass his Honda rival into turn 5.

It was still close at the flag as Clark ultimately edged O’Sullivan and Visser, with Smith completing the standings.

The next HRSA Classic Youngtimers race will be at Red Star Raceway on November 4.

Source: MotorsportMedia / Photos: Dave Ledbitter and Colin Windell