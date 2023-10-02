Toyota’s ‘Land Hopper’ rumoured to arrive sooner rather than later

Remember that Toyota Land Hopper Car Magazine previously speculated on? Well, it seems the Japanese automaker is planning on bringing that to market much sooner than originally anticipated, according to recent rumours.

Before the end of the year. That is when Best Car believes the Land Hopper will arrive. During the Japan Mobility Show between the 25th of October and the 5th of November, the automaker may take the opportunity to officially unveil their more compact off-roader to the world for the first time.

Best Car, a renowned Japanese automotive magazine, asserts that Toyota has greenlit the production of a smaller Land Cruiser positioned below the 250 and 300 models. This compact SUV is expected to draw design cues from its larger siblings while maintaining a size similar to the Corolla Cross.

To put that into perspective, the newcomer would likely measure around 4 460mm in length, 1 826mm in width and 1 646mm in height but unlike its Corolla badged counterpart, the Land Hopper is rumoured to continue the Land Cruiser tradition and adopt a more durable body-on-frame platform. The rumour further adds it will borrow elements from the shortened GA-F architecture used in the 250 and 300 models.

This all comes after a slide shown during the Land Cruiser 2024 presentation in early August which subtly teased the silhouettes of two unfamiliar models. From the images at the presentation, the overhang and styling bear striking similarity to what Toyota teased as the Compact Cruiser EV a few months ago, however, a few weeks after the presentation, the automaker trademarked the ‘Land Hopper’ name which leads many to believe the mystery model will bear the alternative name.

